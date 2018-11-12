It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh! With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh puts on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors. Comcast Light Up Night

Nov. 16, 2018

Website: Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays Light Up Night always has something for everyone. Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday kickoff celebration brings everyone together for some Christmas cheer. There are horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, ice skating, music, activities, and, of course, food and fireworks. Here’s what you need to know!

Market Square

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:

Holiday Market

Market Vendors and Hours Market Square is the place to shop till you drop. The Holiday Market is inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts, and every stop offers unique gifts, perfect for even the most hard-to-shop-for person. It opens on Light Up Night, and the fun continues through Dec. 23. While you’re in Market Square, don’t forget check out the Sphere Tree. Lit up with more than 150,000 LED lights, it’s always an amazing sight! Then, drop in for a visit to Santa’s House!

PPG Place

Pittsburgh Ice Rink & Wintergarden

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:

Ice Rink

Link: PPG Place Nothing will put you in the Christmas spirit more than lacing up your ice skates and taking a spin around the PPG Place Christmas Tree! Then, when you want to get warm, go into the Wintergarden and take in the several displays – there’s the 16th Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition, trains, and the “Spirits of Giving Around the World” exhibit!

Fifth Avenue Place

Highmark Tree

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:

Highmark Tree

Link: Fifth Avenue Place What’s Christmas in Pittsburgh without the Highmark Tree? Don’t miss the lighting of this Pittsburgh tradition and laser show, hosted by Mr. McFeely, on the corner of the Penn Avenue Place Building at 7 p.m.! And, head over to Bank of America Rockin’ Blues Stage at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue to check out musical acts – Jeff Jimerson and Airborne, Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, and Lyndsey Smith. You can also head inside Fifth Avenue Place for music, shopping and other events, like balloon art, airbrush tattoos and create your own Glow-in-the-Dark Ring Leader Top Hat with The Children’s Museum! It’s always a cool event over on Stanwix Street with Fifth Avenue FREEZE! Be sure to check out award-winning master ice carver Rich Bubin of Ice Creations.

U.S. Steel Tower

Pittsburgh Crèche

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:

The Crèche Take in the real meaning of the season at U.S. Steel Tower. The Pittsburgh Crèche will be back again this year. It’s the only authorized replica of the Crèche that’s on display in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Heinz Hall Courtyard

Holiday KidsPlay

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:

Holiday Kidsplay Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” with the newly expanded, free Holiday KidsPlay program. It will be held on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kids can decorate the Children’s Museum’s Thank You Tree, sit on the official replica of Mister Rogers’ iconic bench, learn more about science and math, and much more. And, in the spirit of the holidays, you can make a donation to the Children’s Museum’s annual Mister Rogers Sweater Drive.

Downtown

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Activities & Rides The Holly Trolley and old-fashioned Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides will allow you and your family to take in all of the holiday sights and sounds in Downtown Pittsburgh! They run on Saturdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 22, including Black Friday.

Music, Food & Other Entertainment Stages on Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Stanwix St., and Liberty Avenue

Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:

Entertainment This year, A Great Big World will be entertaining the masses gathered at the Comcast Main Stage along Ft. Duquesne Boulevard at Ninth Street. It’s also the place-to-be to catch the BNY Fireworks Finale at the end of the night! Music will also be going on at the nearby BNY Mellon New Music Stage, or you can head over to the Bank of America Rockin’ Blues Stage on Stanwix Street to see local acts – Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, as well as Penguins’ fan favorite Jeff Jimerson and Airborne. There’s also the EQT Jazzmasters Stage at EQT Plaza on Liberty Avenue.