It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh! With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh puts on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors.
Comcast Light Up Night
Nov. 16, 2018
Website: Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays
Light Up Night always has something for everyone. Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday kickoff celebration brings everyone together for some Christmas cheer. There are horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, ice skating, music, activities, and, of course, food and fireworks. Here’s what you need to know!
Market Square
Peoples Gas Holiday Market
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:
Holiday Market
Market Vendors and Hours
Market Square is the place to shop till you drop. The Holiday Market is inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts, and every stop offers unique gifts, perfect for even the most hard-to-shop-for person. It opens on Light Up Night, and the fun continues through Dec. 23.
While you’re in Market Square, don’t forget check out the Sphere Tree. Lit up with more than 150,000 LED lights, it’s always an amazing sight! Then, drop in for a visit to Santa’s House!
PPG Place
Pittsburgh Ice Rink & Wintergarden
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:
Ice Rink
Link: PPG Place
Nothing will put you in the Christmas spirit more than lacing up your ice skates and taking a spin around the PPG Place Christmas Tree! Then, when you want to get warm, go into the Wintergarden and take in the several displays – there’s the 16th Annual Gingerbread Display and Competition, trains, and the “Spirits of Giving Around the World” exhibit!
Fifth Avenue Place
Highmark Tree
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:
Highmark Tree
Link: Fifth Avenue Place
What’s Christmas in Pittsburgh without the Highmark Tree? Don’t miss the lighting of this Pittsburgh tradition and laser show, hosted by Mr. McFeely, on the corner of the Penn Avenue Place Building at 7 p.m.! And, head over to Bank of America Rockin’ Blues Stage at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue to check out musical acts – Jeff Jimerson and Airborne, Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, and Lyndsey Smith.
You can also head inside Fifth Avenue Place for music, shopping and other events, like balloon art, airbrush tattoos and create your own Glow-in-the-Dark Ring Leader Top Hat with The Children’s Museum! It’s always a cool event over on Stanwix Street with Fifth Avenue FREEZE! Be sure to check out award-winning master ice carver Rich Bubin of Ice Creations.
U.S. Steel Tower
Pittsburgh Crèche
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:
The Crèche
Take in the real meaning of the season at U.S. Steel Tower. The Pittsburgh Crèche will be back again this year. It’s the only authorized replica of the Crèche that’s on display in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.
Heinz Hall Courtyard
Holiday KidsPlay
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:
Holiday Kidsplay
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” with the newly expanded, free Holiday KidsPlay program. It will be held on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kids can decorate the Children’s Museum’s Thank You Tree, sit on the official replica of Mister Rogers’ iconic bench, learn more about science and math, and much more.
And, in the spirit of the holidays, you can make a donation to the Children’s Museum’s annual Mister Rogers Sweater Drive.
Downtown
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays: Activities & Rides
The Holly Trolley and old-fashioned Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides will allow you and your family to take in all of the holiday sights and sounds in Downtown Pittsburgh! They run on Saturdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 22, including Black Friday.
Music, Food & Other Entertainment
Stages on Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Stanwix St., and Liberty Avenue
Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays:
Entertainment
This year, A Great Big World will be entertaining the masses gathered at the Comcast Main Stage along Ft. Duquesne Boulevard at Ninth Street. It’s also the place-to-be to catch the BNY Fireworks Finale at the end of the night!
Music will also be going on at the nearby BNY Mellon New Music Stage, or you can head over to the Bank of America Rockin’ Blues Stage on Stanwix Street to see local acts – Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, as well as Penguins’ fan favorite Jeff Jimerson and Airborne. There’s also the EQT Jazzmasters Stage at EQT Plaza on Liberty Avenue.
Road Closure & Detour Information
7 a.m. – Midnight Closures:
• Northbound Stanwix Street from Liberty Avenue to the entrance to the Ft Duquesne Parking Garage.
• Fort Duquesne Boulevard Eastbound from 6th Street to 9th Street
• Seventh Street and Eighth Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Penn Avenue. Parking lot and garage access will remain open to and from Penn Avenue only.
• Penn Avenue from 5th Street/Cecil/CLO Way to Liberty Avenue Extension.
• Andy Warhol Bridge
9 a.m. – Midnight Closures:
• Fort Duquesne Boulevard, both directions between 6th Street and 9th Street. Clemente and Carson Bridges to remain open.
• Penn Avenue from Stanwix Street to Dollar Bank at Gateway Center Three.
4 p.m. – Midnight Closures:
• Market Square, Market Street, Graeme, and lower Forbes Avenue. Upper Forbes will remain open through Macmasters Way for local traffic only.
• 4th Avenue from Stanwix Street to Wood (will reopen at 9:00 p.m.)
6 p.m. – Midnight Closures:
• Stanwix Street, both directions, from Liberty Avenue to the entrance of the Ft Duquesne Parking Garage.
Clemente Bridge: Closed to pedestrians and vehicle during the fireworks finale – 9-11 p.m.
Another Note: Access to and from the Goodyear, 8th St and Penn Ave Parking lots and the Theater Square Parking Garage will be from Penn Avenue only. No access from Ft. Duquesne Blvd.