PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man in Washington DC who allegedly has social media ties to the suspected gunman in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, 30-year-old Jeffrey Clark made an appearance in a Washington DC federal court on Tuesday. He’s facing weapons charges, including “being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.”

Brady, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, says Clark was a member of Gab, the social networking site that investigators said suspected synagogue gunman Robert Bowers used.

The Washington Post reports that two family members alerted police to Clark’s behavior. He was taken into custody last week.

Investigators say Clark describes himself as a white nationalist and followed Bowers on social media, the report says.

Family members told police that Clark recently had some angry outbursts, and that he said the victims of the synagogue shooting, “deserved it.”

The Washington Post also reports that Clark’s 23-year-old brother took his own life in the hours after the synagogue shooting last month, and that both had allegedly been involved in alt-right movements.

In the statement, Brady goes on to say there continues to be “no evidence that other individuals were involved in, or had prior knowledge of, the Tree of Life Synagogue attack.”

He adds: “The United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Pittsburgh want to assure the victims and the victims’ families of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack that their safety is of paramount concern and that law enforcement continues to devote all available resources to the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

