PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Messages and posts from Robert Bowers appeared on his account on the website Gab.com.

The site was taken down and now, the CEO is speaking publicly about Bowers.

Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the fatal shots were fired, the feds were already knocking on the cyber door.

“We continue to interview witnesses, scrub social media, review possible surveillance camera video and exploit digital media to determine how and why Bowers committed this terrible act,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Bob Jones said.

The next day, Gab.com was taken down. It wasn’t the feds that did it. Hosting domains and monetary donation points to the company being shut down — essentially leaving no way for Gab’s 800,000 community members a way to get online.

“I was horrified that this terrorist, this alleged terrorist was on our site,” Gab CEO Andrew Torba.

It was on Gab that a post attributed to Bowers appeared a short time before he allegedly entered the Tree of Life and opened fire.

It stated, “HIAS [Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society] likes to bring invaders in that kill out people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

When the attack was over, 11 people inside the synagogue were dead. Six others, including four Pittsburgh police officers, were wounded.

“There are bad people in the world, and they are on every social network. They are on the internet. For the media to attack us and blame us for the actions, these horrific, terroristic actions of one man who bears the sole responsibility for this, no one else,” Torba said.

Wearing a hat that read “Make speech free again,” Torba vows to start again in order to give people a place to speak out.

“More speech is always going to be the answer to combat bad speech or hate speech,” he said.