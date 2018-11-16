Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Thousands of customers in Butler County may be without power until Sunday night.

Trees and power lines went down as winter storms moved through the area Thursday and Friday, knocking out power for thousands across western Pennsylvania.

RELATED STORIES:

Butler County was hit the hardest. As of 4 p.m., more than 33,000 West Penn Power customers in Butler County were without power.

Service isn’t expected to be restored until late Sunday night for the majority of customers in Butler County.

Ken Maleski, spokesman for Central Electric Cooperative in Parker, told the Butler Eagle it is “probably our largest outage in our history of 81 years.”

As of 4 p.m., approximately 14,000 Duquesne Light customers were also without power.

Duquesne Light says crews, contract lineworkers and tree clearance staff members are working 16-hour shifts to restore power.

They expect power to be restored to the majority of customers by early Sunday evening.

Warming centers have opened throughout the area to serve those without power.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details