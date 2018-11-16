SEVERE WEATHER ALERTSome flakes lingering after icy day of wintry mix.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Thousands of people are waking up in the dark on Friday after a winter storm moved through the area.

The storm started with freezing rain, which iced over power lines. As the storm progressed, the precipitation changed over to snow, which has brought down trees and power lines across the area.

As of 6 a.m., 22,000 West Penn customers were without power. An additional 20,000 Duquesne Light customers are without power as well.

Most of the outages are being reported in Butler County.

However, there are 16,000 customers in Allegheny County without power, while 5,000 customers in Armstrong County and 3,000 customers in Beaver County are also in the dark.

