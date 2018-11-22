Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HIDDEN VALLEY (KDKA) – Hidden Valley Resort on Thanksgiving that they open to skies on Saturday.

The ski area has been using the cold weather to its advantage making machine snow as conditions permitted.

❄️Its official❄️ We are opening for the season on Saturday November 24th! The slopes will be open from 9am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday! pic.twitter.com/yMAvSZNOxX — Hidden Valley Resort (@HVResortPA) November 22, 2018

The resort will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nearby sister resort Seven Springs Mountain Resort announced earlier this week that they are opening on Black Friday.

Lift tickets will start at $45 for adults and $33 for kids.

Laurel Mountain Ski area is the last remaining resort under control of Seven Springs that has not released it’s opening day.