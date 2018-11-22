Filed Under:Hidden Valley, Hidden Valley Resort, Local TV, Seven Springs, Seven Springs Mountain, Ski, Snowboard

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HIDDEN VALLEY (KDKA) – Hidden Valley Resort on Thanksgiving that they open to skies on Saturday.

The ski area has been using the cold weather to its advantage making machine snow as conditions permitted.

The resort will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nearby sister resort Seven Springs Mountain Resort announced earlier this week that they are opening on Black Friday.

RELATED STORIES:
Seven Springs Announces Opening Weekend Dates
Seven Springs, Hidden Valley Begin Making Snow

Lift tickets will start at $45 for adults and $33 for kids.

Laurel Mountain Ski area is the last remaining resort under control of Seven Springs that has not released it’s opening day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s