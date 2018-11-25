Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The East Pittsburgh Police Department will be dissolved.

According to an East Pittsburgh Police officer, the department will be disbanded on Dec. 1. The officer says the decision was made at the East Pittsburgh Borough council meeting on Nov. 20.

The decision comes after months of conversations about the matter.

The department has been under scrutiny since East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose in June.

“In response to questions by major crime investigators when they first came on the scene in East Pittsburgh, they said, ‘How do you handle these situations, what are your policies?’ And they said, ‘We don’t have policies.’ That’s a very dangerous situation,” Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in June.

Further details have not yet been released.