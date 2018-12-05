  • KDKA TVOn Air

By David Highfield
David DiSanti, David Highfield, Jeffrey Basl, Local TV, McCandless, McCandless Police Department

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Members of the McCandless Police union have voted overwhelmingly that they have no confidence in the police chief.

Officials have repeatedly refused to say who was the subject of an ongoing investigation, only revealing that it was two members of the police department.

But now with the investigation complete, the union has confirmed that it was a lieutenant and the chief.

david disanti1 McCandless Police Union Members Vote No Confidence In Chief

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Chief David DiSanti and Lieutenant Jeffrey Basl were put on paid administrative leave in October.

The union revealed in a letter to the municipality that 24 members have voted no confidence in the chief. One member abstained and another supported the chief.

The association says in the letter that it refrained from taking this kind of vote earlier because members didn’t want to interfere with the investigation.

However, according to the letter, a friend of the chief’s told them the matter at hand had been settled and that the chief’s return was imminent.

It states in the letter: “We feel that the integrity of our department, as well as the community for which we have pledged our lives and careers for, is at stake. As such, we cannot stand idly by…”

At a meeting last month, McCandless’ attorney Gavin Robb could not answer any questions about investigation, including who was currently in charge of the department.

Over the phone Wednesday evening, Robb said he still couldn’t comment.

