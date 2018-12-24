Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following a heartbreaking loss in New Orleans against the Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster took to social media to air his apology.

Smith-Schuster tweeted on Monday that he was sorry and “that loss was on me.”

When I’m at my lowest, I’m not going to hide. I’m sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/amLOGJxino — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 24, 2018

Smith-Schuester fumbled the football during the Steelers final attempt to get into field goal range, late in the fourth quarter of Sunday nights game.

The Saints beat the Steelers 28-31 and clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Smith-Schuester and the Steelers will need to win their upcoming game against the Bengals as well as receive support from the Cleveland Browns who face the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers will host the Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field at 4:25 p.m.