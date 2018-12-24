  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Football, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following a heartbreaking loss in New Orleans against the Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster took to social media to air his apology.

RELATED STORIES:
Steelers Drop Heartbreaker To Saints, Need A Win, Help To Make Playoffs
Steelers, Bengals Regular Season Finale Rescheduled

Smith-Schuster tweeted on Monday that he was sorry and “that loss was on me.”

Smith-Schuester fumbled the football during the Steelers final attempt to get into field goal range, late in the fourth quarter of Sunday nights game.

The Saints beat the Steelers 28-31 and clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Smith-Schuester and the Steelers will need to win their upcoming game against the Bengals as well as receive support from the Cleveland Browns who face the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers will host the Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field at 4:25 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s