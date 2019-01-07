Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (KDKA) — As the Antonio Brown situation continues in Pittsburgh, his agent spoke about the matter in South Beach.

Drew Rosenhaus gave a very general statement when joining 7 Sports Xtra Sunday night to talk about Brown.

“Antonio has had a Hall of Fame career there, and we’ll be ready for whatever happens next… Tonight, exclusively on 7 Sports Xtra, @AB84’s agent, @RosenhausSports, sits down with @sshapiro7 to discuss what’s next for Antonio Brown & his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers 👀”

"Antonio has had a Hall of Fame career there, and we'll be ready for whatever happens next…" Tonight, exclusively on 7 Sports Xtra, @AB84's agent, @RosenhausSports, sits down with @sshapiro7 to discuss what's next for Antonio Brown & his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers 👀 pic.twitter.com/K6xUeNY2Mi — 7 Sports Xtra (@7SportsXtra) January 7, 2019

“I’m just gonna say that Antonio is a great, great player,” Rosenhaus said. “A tremendous competitor. A great teammate. Whatever happens this offseason, we’ll make the best of it. I don’t have any particular comment on what the Steelers may or may not do. Antonio has had a Hall of Fame career there and we’ll be ready for whatever happens next.”

Rosenhaus reportedly called head coach Mike Tomlin on the morning of game against the Cincinnati Bengals to tell him that Brown would be ready to play after missing most of practice during the week and losing communication with Tomlin heading into the weekend while also skipping scheduled tests for a knee injury. Tomlin told Rosenhaus that he would not be permitted to play in the game.

The situation escalated from there when Brown was seen on Instagram with former Linebacker James Harrison mocking Tomlin during his season-ending press conference. Brown also skipped the season-ending meetings following the Bengal game.

Now, reports say that the Steelers are looking into the possibility of trading Brown during the offseason, but no official word has come from the team.