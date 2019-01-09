Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It’s snowing across most of our area, and it turns out, people are ready for winter’s return.

“Well, if it’s going to be cold, it might as well snow,” said Carissa Palamides, a Cranberry Township resident.

Palamides dressed in layers as she ran in to grab a latte early Wednesday. A stark contrast to her clothing choices earlier this week.

“I got my leg warmers, my Uggs, I have a vest underneath here, and I’m layered up,” said Palamides. “I’m ready to go. I don’t like to be cold, but I love the snow.”

She did add that she would prefer a blue sky.

“I do like to see the sun,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

Tony Vargas said he knows the sun intimately, but he was looking for a change.

“It’s just kind of nice having the seasons,” said Vargas. “I’m from California, so as you know, it’s like 80 degrees year round.”

KDKA caught Vargas jamming out in the drive-thru line.

“I love it. I have Christmas music playing right now,” said Vargas.

He really did. Reggae Christmas music.

Early Wednesday, snow blanketed parked cars, putting down a dusting on most roadways. The ground was still too warm in most spots, melting the snow instantly. Higher amounts of snow are expected in the mountains and higher elevations throughout the area through Thursday.