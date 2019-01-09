Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service will be surveying damage in Mercer County today after storms prompted a rare tornado warning in January.

Hail and thunderstorms were reported in the area late Tuesday morning.

Now officials with the National Weather Service will be looking at the damage in the area of New Lebanon.

The same storms spawned an EF-1 tornado in Cortland in Trumbull County, Ohio, weather officials confirmed.

High winds caused damage around other parts of southwestern Pennsylvania, bringing a cold front to the area.

The canopy of a Sunoco gas station toppled over in Monroeville.

The National Weather Service estimated that wind gusts in the area at the time were close to 50 miles per hour. Two vehicles ended up beneath the huge canopy and its pillars.

One man was nearly hit, but escaped just in time.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather.