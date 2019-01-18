WINTER STORM:Winter Storm Watch Issued, Up To 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Areas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting outside of a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Roy Joseph Johnson, 23, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

(Photos Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

The shooting happened during the early morning hours of Jan. 7 at the corner of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street.

The victim was shot multiple times and went to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

Police say Johnson turned himself in after surveillance images of a person of interest were broadcast on the news.

Witnesses told investigators Johnson claimed the victim was a stranger who was running toward him with his hand in his pocket.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson says he thought that man was coming at him with a gun, so he pulled his own gun and shot him.

Police say Johnson did have a permit to carry.

