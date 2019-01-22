Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — Three students are leaving West Virginia University following an investigation into a student’s fall at a fraternity house last November.

According to university officials, the “students have agreed to permanent separation” from the school following the investigation into David Rusko’s fall at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon frat house on Nov. 10.

The 22-year-old from Uniontown, who was studying finance, fell down the stairs at the SAE house while visiting with his fellow frat brothers following a football game.

Rusko was rendered unconscious and has been in the hospital ever since. He was recently transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

University officials say the investigation uncovered that two hours elapsed between the time Rusko fell and a call was made for help.

The entire SAE chapter remains on interim suspension at the university. It has 52 members.

The university says 15 other students, not all fraternity members, “have agreed to other disciplinary actions in relation to Student Conduct Code violations.” Those actions could include deferred suspension to probation.

The incident did not happen at an organized fraternity event.

