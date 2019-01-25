Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — Officials say the death of a man killed in a Carrick house fire back in August is being considered a homicide.

A large fire engulfed a home on Leolyn Street back on Aug. 18, 2018.

As demolition and excavation crews were digging through the rubble of the home on Aug. 21, officials found the remains of 53-year-old Martin Thomas Boehm.

RELATED STORIES:

Late Friday night, the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office released new information saying the cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and thermal burn injuries.

His death is being considered a homicide.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details