PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures are dropping and schools are closing, with the bitter blast expected to include record cold temperatures.

Temperatures began to fall in the very early morning hours of Tuesday, and will continue to fall through Wednesday and into Thursday.

Early Wednesday, temperatures will be in the single digits. Just know that will be the warmest part of the daytime. Temperatures will fall to zero by 5 p.m. and likely slip below zero by midnight.

Minus-1 is the record low for Wednesday. Temperatures, though, will continue to fall to minus-6 on Thursday morning. The record there is minus-3.

Now, this wouldn’t be a big deal if it were only the cold. Gusty winds will accompany the frigid temperatures both days. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph will give dangerous wind chills of minus-20 to minus-30 around the area.

Wind chills this low can cause frostbite to settle in quickly, so if you spend any time outdoors, make sure to cover up as much exposed skin as possible. Also, limit the time your pets spend outside. Wind chills like this can take away their body heat quickly, too.

The deep freeze only lasts a couple of days. Next week, we’re going to be talking about 50 degree temperatures.

