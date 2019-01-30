Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You didn’t have to be outside long Wednesday morning to feel the wrath of old man winter. Blustery wind and snow made getting to work a little more daunting for some, and getting dressed meant putting on an extra layer or two of clothing.

“I go to the gym in the morning, so I have a layer of gym clothes, I have two layers of fleece pants, I have about four shirts, my Sorrel boots, my gloves,” said Chelsey Kluczkowski.

To avoid staying outside for a long time, Port Authority urged bus riders to use their True Time system to track their buses.

“Usually, I’ll sit in my car until it’s close and then pop out, usually like five to 10 minutes,” added Kluczkowski.

Even in daylight, there was little reprieve. This was not the day to forget your hat or your gloves.

“Why are you out without a hat or gloves, and just a suit on?” KDKA’s Lisa Washington asked Kevin Lindner, who was heading to breakfast.

“Well, I was running late to work today, and I needed to get some breakfast still,” answered Lindner. “I think the cold is getting to my brain a little bit, slowing me down or something.”

“This is Pittsburgh, Steel City, I love it,” said Angie Johnson, from Carnegie.

In and around the City of Pittsburgh, road crews were out ready to put down salt and take care of icy spots. During the morning rush, traffic was backed up on Route 51, the Parkway West and other areas.

“It’s backed up, it’s really bad,” said Charles Matthew, of Carnegie, describing the morning traffic.

As the morning progressed, the temperatures continued to drop, and it’s expected to only get colder as the day goes on.

