PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Parkway East “bathtub” will close Friday night due to anticipated flooding.

PennDOT announced Friday afternoon that the section of westbound I-376 will close to traffic around 11 p.m., but it could close earlier if water levels rise faster than expected.

All traffic approaching the “bathtub” between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge will be detoured.

The following detour will be posted:

• From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
• Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
• Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
• End detour

The 10th Street Bypass was also shut down Friday morning due to flooding.

