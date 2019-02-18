



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner wants to hear from anyone impacted by the dispute between UPMC and Highmark.

Wagner has been hosting town halls to hear from those affected.

Tonight is the last in that series of meetings.

It will be held at the Coraopolis Borough Building on Fourth Avenue.

It starts at 6 p.m.

