



KITTANNING (KDKA) — Kittanning Police say a woman who disappeared on Valentine’s Day has been located.

Early Tuesday morning, police posted on the department’s Facebook page that Katie Stoner was found safe and sound.

Police went on to say that foul play is not suspected and the case is now closed.

New Castle Police said they made contact with Stoner while conducting interviews, interrogations and traffic stops as part of its efforts to locate her. New Castle Police said she voluntarily came to the New Castle police station.

Following Stoner’s disappearance, police had identified two persons of interest in the case. However, all posts about those men have since been deleted from the Kittanning Police Facebook page.

Stoner’s family was sick with worry after their beloved Katie disappeared last Thursday.

“I talked to her around 6 o’clock. She called me. Said she was going to go take a bath. And that was it,” Linda Prestopine, Stoner’s mother, said.

Stoner, who is from New Castle, had only recently begun staying at a women’s shelter in Armstrong County to distance herself from her former boyfriend.

According to her family, Stoner has a history of struggling with mental health difficulties and opioid addiction, but disappearing was out of character for the 27-year-old mother of two.

“She would always contact someone. Like, there would always be someone that had heard from her,” Prestopine said.

RELATED STORIES:

Stoner doesn’t have a cell phone, and all signs pointed to her planning to return.

“They had said that the way that everything was left was like her intentions were to come back,” Prestopine said.