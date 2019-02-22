BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Fatal Crash, Hit and Run, Local TV, Pedestrian Accident, Pittsburgh Police, PPG Paints Arena


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have located the vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month near PPG Paints Arena.

According to officials with the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, detectives are now processing the blue, 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

Police say the victim, 55-year-old Michael May of Charleroi, was struck by the vehicle on Fifth Avenue near PPG Paints Arena on the evening of Feb. 7.

He was being treated at a local hospital, but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police said the vehicle that hit May was speeding and the driver fled the scene.

Investigators say they have no suspects at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

