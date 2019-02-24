SEVERE WEATHER:Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong winds that are sweeping across the Pittsburgh region are knocking out power across the area keeping utility crews busy.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a High Wind Warning that took effect at 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The warning, which calls for wind gusts up to 60 mph, will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The high winds have the potential to cause damage, knock down trees and cause power outages.

Power crews from Duquesne Light and First Energy are currently working to restore power to residents across western Pennsylvania.

As of 12:46 p.m. on Sunday, there are approximately 23,279 First Energy customers without power:

Duquesne Light reports that 17,378 customers are without power as of 12:37 p.m.

