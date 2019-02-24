



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong winds that are sweeping across the Pittsburgh region are knocking out power across the area keeping utility crews busy.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a High Wind Warning that took effect at 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The warning, which calls for wind gusts up to 60 mph, will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Weather: Strong Winds Move Into Region With Changing Temperatures

The high winds have the potential to cause damage, knock down trees and cause power outages.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Power crews from Duquesne Light and First Energy are currently working to restore power to residents across western Pennsylvania.

DLC increased staffing in anticipation of today’s high winds, which can down trees, power lines & electrical equipment. Assume any downed wire is live & dangerous. Report a dangerous situation or power outage ASAP: 412-393-7000 or https://t.co/llEcw0S12u. — Duquesne Light (@DuquesneLight) February 24, 2019

As of 12:46 p.m. on Sunday, there are approximately 23,279 First Energy customers without power:

Duquesne Light reports that 17,378 customers are without power as of 12:37 p.m.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.