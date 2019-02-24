



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong winds that have the potential to cause damage will move into the region Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a High Wind Warning for the majority of the western Pennsylvania region beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The warning will remain in effect until Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, which could prompt power outages and road closures.

The source of the strong winds is a cold front pushing through the area.

Temperatures Sunday morning will begin in the lower to mid-50s before rapidly dropping to the mid to low-30s throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Duquesne Light says they conducted equipment checks and ensured supplies are readily available in anticipation of the heavy winds. They are also scheduling additional crews in case there are power outages.

FirstEnergy secured additional line and forestry resources for the weekend.

Monday will bring a return to sunshine with much calmer winds.

