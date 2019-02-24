



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trees came crashing down throughout the Pittsburgh area Sunday as high winds swept through and caused damage.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the entire western Pennsylvania region from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

The official Allegheny County Twitter account began reporting downed trees and wires late Sunday morning and continued to report dozens of incidents throughout the day.

There were also several reports of wires, transformers and telephone poles on fire.

Tyson Erney was sitting at a red light at the intersection of Termon Avenue and Brighton Road in Brighton Heights when a tree fell onto his car. Fortunately, Erney was not seriously injured. His rear windshield was shattered and the back of his car was dented and damaged, but he was able to drive away from the accident.

In Baldwin Borough, a downed tree ripped a gas line out of the ground and knocked down wires on Joseph Street near Steiner Street.

Baldwin Borough: Downed tree ripped gas line out of the ground. Wires also down – 200 block of Joseph Street. Responders are at the scene; utilities have been notified — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019

In Scott Township, a tree came crashing onto the front of a home on Hughes Street, damaging an awning.

#BREAKING More #wind damage. A tree crashed into the porch of this house on Hughes Street in #ScottTwp. Lots of damage being reported around the area from the high wind gusts. We’ll have much more tonight in @KDKA pic.twitter.com/R1j0b9pK6r — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) February 24, 2019

In Elizabeth Township, wind ripped the siding off of a house.

Siding was also torn off of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in McCandless.

Monroeville Police could be seen near the Monroeville Mall sign along William Penn Highway. The sign was leaning significantly. Police said the damage was weather-related but did not provide any further details.

