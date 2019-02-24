SEVERE WEATHER:Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trees came crashing down throughout the Pittsburgh area Sunday as high winds swept through and caused damage.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the entire western Pennsylvania region from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

The official Allegheny County Twitter account began reporting downed trees and wires late Sunday morning and continued to report dozens of incidents throughout the day.

There were also several reports of wires, transformers and telephone poles on fire.

Tyson Erney was sitting at a red light at the intersection of Termon Avenue and Brighton Road in Brighton Heights when a tree fell onto his car. Fortunately, Erney was not seriously injured. His rear windshield was shattered and the back of his car was dented and damaged, but he was able to drive away from the accident.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Paul Spradley)

In Baldwin Borough, a downed tree ripped a gas line out of the ground and knocked down wires on Joseph Street near Steiner Street.

In Scott Township, a tree came crashing onto the front of a home on Hughes Street, damaging an awning.

In Elizabeth Township, wind ripped the siding off of a house.

(Photo Credit: David Lloyd Jr.)

Siding was also torn off of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in McCandless.

(Photo Credit: Neil O’Keefe)

Monroeville Police could be seen near the Monroeville Mall sign along William Penn Highway. The sign was leaning significantly. Police said the damage was weather-related but did not provide any further details.

(Photo Credit: Gerard Antonucci III)

