SEVERE WEATHER:Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Incredible video shows a driver possibly having the luckiest day of their life, and it was all caught on camera.

Video sent to KDKA shows a giant tree crashing down onto a roadway just seconds after a red pickup truck passes by.

The incident happened Sunday on Forest Grove Road in Coraopolis.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph sent the old maple tree tumbling while the homeowners were recording it on camera.

The National Weather Service notes that the ground, saturated from previous rain and snow melt, caused trees and power lines to be more susceptible to strong winds.

A speed of 61 mph was recorded at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Meanwhile, wind speeds of 74 mph – hurricane strength – was reported in Tucker County, West Virginia, on Sunday night.

Duquesne Light says Sunday’s wind storm was one of the worst they’ve seen in the past 20 years.

The company says since Sunday morning, the high winds have caused service interruptions to more than 125,000 customers across Allegheny and Beaver counties.

