(KDKA) – With jury selection underway for ex-East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld’s trial for criminal homicide in the June 2018 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, Rose’s mother is making a request that there not be any protests.

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

Michelle Kenney told KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland that she is asking protestors not to demonstrate during the trial so the focus can remain on the trial itself.

Kenney has instructed organizers of past protests to stand down during the trial.

If protestors show up anyway, it is likely that the new rules established last year regarding protests will still be in place.

Demonstrators are not allowed to block certain intersections during rush hour and they can’t block any bridges, tunnels or hospital entrances.

Police say they will give out warnings before arresting anyone.

Traffic restrictions will be in place around the Allegheny County Courthouse when the trial begins next week.

