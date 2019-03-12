BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Jury selection is getting underway this morning in a Harrisburg courtroom in the case of a white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen in East Pittsburgh last summer.

The jurors will be transported to Allegheny County for the trial next week of Michael Rosfeld.

He’s the former East Pittsburgh police officer accused of criminal homicide for the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case.

The defense lawyer for the 30-year-old Rosfeld has said the officer was in fear and argues the shooting was justified.

“Race is a big factor in this case,” said Dauphin County Attorney William Costopoulos. “You have a white young police officer, you have an unarmed African-American 17-year-old boy that was killed. So race is a big factor.”

Dauphin County is about 20 percent African-American and 80 percent white, similar to Allegheny County. The prosecutors and the defense will be looking for different qualities in jurors.

“The defense is going to look for pro-police,” Costopoulos said. “The commonwealth is going to look for those that are not so sympathetic to the police, that have had bad experiences with the police.”

The trial is set to begin on March 19.

The shooting set off a series of protests that went on for weeks, and Allegheny County officials are preparing for possible demonstrations during the trial. There is a gag order in the case.

