



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the June 19, 2018, deadly shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, there were several protests, both in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

Some of the protestors blocked city streets and interstates, creating traffic backups and inconveniences for city and county residents.

Now that the trial for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is facing criminal homicide charges in the shooting, is about to get underway, city officials are preparing in case the protestors return.

As a result of the protests and marches last year, the city established new rules to guide protests.

Demonstrators are not allowed to block certain intersections, including Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street and Grant Street and First Avenue.

Roadways, including the Parkways and Routes 28 and 51 are designated as red zones, being most critical. Protestors cannot block other red zones including hospital entrances or exits, bridges or tunnels. For more information on the red zones, visit this link.

City officials are also setting up a perimeter around the Allegheny County Courthouse.

You can also click here to see the map.

The restrictions will only be in place while court is in session.