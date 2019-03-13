



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the largest in the country.

The parade will be held this Saturday, though St. Patrick’s Day is actually on Sunday. Those who watch the parade, and others celebrating, are urged to use caution. If celebrations involve alcohol, officials warn that there should be a designated driver.

“St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the deadliest holidays on our nation’s highways,” said Craig Amos, from the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “It is unfortunate, but impaired driving advanced over the past five years for St. Patrick’s Day alone.”

According to PennDOT, there were 140 alcohol-related crashes and four fatalities in Pennsylvania on St. Patrick’s Day since 2014.

PennDOT, AAA, the Allegheny County Health Department and Allegheny County Pre-Trial Services shared options for drivers and pedestrians who’ll be out celebrating, including using public transportation and ride-share services.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said PennDOT’s Yasmeen Manyisha. “It’s my job as the motorist. It’s your job as the pedestrian and we have to work together to try to prevent crashes from happening.”

PennDOT encourages pedestrians who may be drinking to have a safe and sober walker.

“This is someone who can help guide them from their destination, even back home safely,” said Manyisha. “Whether you’re in a vehicle or walking on foot, alcohol can impair your judgement, reaction time and decision making.”