Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A Bethel Park teenager faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked with the police chief and learned this is not the first time he’s been accused of making threats against the district.
#NEW at NOON on @KDKA: I just received the mug shot of the suspect charged in connection with posting an online threat against #BethelPark High School. @bpsdinfo #kdka pic.twitter.com/dH3jBGh5ze
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 18, 2019
According to the criminal complaint, police arrested 18-year-old Xavier Cisneros over the weekend and charged him with one count of terroristic threats and one count of retaliation against a witness or victim. Police said he posted a threat of violence against the high school online. Police also said he sent threatening emails to the school’s principal.
The principal of Bethel Park High School, Dr. Zeb Jansante, sent a letter home to parents explaining the arrest and the threat received Saturday.
RELATED STORIES:
- Extra Security On Hand After Online Threat Against Bethel Park School District
- Arrest Made In Connection To Online Post Threatening Bethel Park High School
His first alleged email on Saturday said “You have our attention now from the community 8chan and 4chan we will send a swat team towards your school in March 11th I hope you {expletive} learn your lesson. Many surprises are coming ;)“
His other alleged email, also sent Saturday, included the statement: “You are the reason Xavier Cisneros disappeared and we won’t forgive you.”
The online threat posted Saturday to the website 8ch.net described a planned school shooting and read “Dear 8chan on Monday there will be a school shooting I’m planning stop me if you can.”
The Bethel Park School District would not comment on whether Cisneros was a current student or not.
According to police, Cisneros is currently at the Allegheny County Jail and could not post the $20,000 bond. Police tell KDKA that the suspect is a resident of Bethel Park and not a current student at the high school.
Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.