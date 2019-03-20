



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley were officially charged after an incident in a Michigan hotel earlier this month.

The 41-year-old Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley, 50, were charged in connection with an altercation that occurred at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit.

Wagner was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing the police — a felony carrying a maximum penalty of two years in prison — and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Mosley was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of disturbing the peace. Both charges are misdemeanors.

“The officers involved in this case used remarkable restraint while dealing with the combined actions of these defendants,” said prosecutor Kym Worthy. “The evidence will show that during the incident, Ms. Wagner and Mr. Mosley disparaged the officers and the hotel employees.”

On March 6 at approximately 12:17 a.m., police were called to the hotel to investigate a disturbance that was allegedly created Mosley at the reception desk, in the elevator area and the entry way of the hotel. According to police, he was irate that hotel personnel would not allow him up to his room that was only in his wife’s name when he did not have a room key.

During their investigation, the police went to Wagner’s room to confirm that Mosley was her husband. After Wagner confirmed the information, Mosley eventually calmed down and was allowed into the room by the police.

The police said that while they were leaving, but still in the hallway, they heard a loud noise and shouting inside the room, which caused them to return to the room to investigate. They advised Wagner that hotel security requested that her husband leave. Wagner then allegedly interfered when an officer tried to remove Mosley. Police say she put her arm on the officer and pushed his hand away.

Mosley was then placed in handcuffs, and as the officers and hotel security walked him to the elevator, it is alleged that Wagner blocked the elevator door. After being asked to move, it is alleged that she grabbed and pushed the officer. Police said when the officer used his arm to move Wagner, she fell to the floor.

Wagner was then placed under arrest, which she allegedly resisted. She was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Mosley was not arrested and was allowed to go to a nearby hotel.

Arrangements will be made for Wagner and Mosley to turn themselves in for arraignment.

