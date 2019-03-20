



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The studio behind the new Mister Rogers movie are celebrating what would have been Fred Rogers’ 91st birthday.

Sony Pictures/TriStar have released a new image of Tom Hanks in character as the iconic Mister Rogers.

It shows Hanks, who is playing the famous Pittsburgher in the new movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” tossing a dress shoe into the air to change into a sneaker on the re-created set of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”

Mister Rogers did the same every episode as he sang his opening theme song.

The movie’s official Twitter account tweeted the photo with a “Happy Birthday” message, saying, “Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers! How has our favorite neighbor inspired you to spread kindness?”

Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers! How has our favorite neighbor inspired you to spread kindness? See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in #ABeautifulDayMovie. pic.twitter.com/6Hx2rqDeik — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (@ABeautifulDay) March 20, 2019

Sony Pictures released the first photo of Hanks as Mister Rogers back in September, sitting on the step of a movie trailer and holding the movie script.

The movie will tell the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and a journalist who wrote a profile piece on him in 1998.

The movie was shot in and around Pittsburgh, and will open in theaters on Nov. 22.