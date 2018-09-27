Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Red sweater, tie, khakis. He certainly looks the part.

The first image of Tom Hanks in costume as Fred Rogers has been released to the public.

The Academy Award-winning Hanks is starring as Pittsburgh’s own Mister Rogers in the new film, “You Are My Friend.”

Sony Pictures released a photo of him on Twitter on Thursday in his Fred Rogers’ costume, sitting on the top step of his trailer with a script in hand.

They say: “Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019.”

“You Are My Friend,” will tell the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

The movie is being filmed in and around Pittsburgh. Hanks has been spotted around town recently, at a Starbucks in Greensburg in August, and just last weekend at a voter registration rally in Oakland.

The movie is set to be released on Oct. 18, 2019.