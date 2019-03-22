



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A jury has found former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged in the June 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, not guilty.

The jury reached their verdict after deliberating for about three and a half hours Friday.

A large crowd of protesters began to gather outside the Allegheny County Courthouse shortly after the verdict was announced.

At one point, one protester read a poem Rose wrote two years before he was killed that said in part, “I AM NOT WHAT YOU THINK! I am confused and afraid. I wonder what path I will take.”

Lee Merritt, the attorney for Rose’s family, said the verdict was “disappointing” for the family.

“Antwon Rose was shot in his back, which killed him. He was unarmed and he did not pose a threat to the officer and to the community, and the verdict today says that is OK, that that is acceptable behavior for a police officer,” Merritt said.

Rosfeld shot and killed Rose last summer after pulling over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. Rose, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the back as he fled.

The fact that Rosfeld shot Rose was never in dispute; instead, the jury was tasked with deciding if the shooting was justified.

Prosecutors charged Rosfeld with an open count of homicide, meaning the jury could convict Rosfeld of murder or manslaughter. The defense argued a murder charge wasn’t appropriate in the case.

“What we have is a police officer doing his duty. There’s not a hardness of heart required for first- or third-degree murder,” defense lawyer Patrick Thomassey argued in court. “We have a burst of three shots in one second on a fleeing felon and we’re going to charge him with murder? It’s not fair.”

The trial began on Tuesday morning with opening statements, lasting about 45 minutes. After that, the prosecution began presenting their case.

The prosecution called numerous witnesses to take the stand, including people who witnessed the shooting as well as experts from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

One witness quoted what he said he heard Rosfeld say in the aftermath of the shooting, questioning his own actions. John Leach said he saw Rosfeld crying and hyperventilating, saying, “Why did I shoot? Why did I fire?”

RELATED STORIES:

The prosecution rested its case on Thursday afternoon. In the minutes after, the defense asked for an acquittal, requesting the judge to drop the first-, second- and third-degree homicide considerations.

The judge denied the request and the defense began to present their case Thursday afternoon with Rosfeld taking the stand in his own defense.

On the stand, Rosfeld said, “I was upset and shocked. I could see the wound on his face. He was moaning, trying to breath.”

The jury was sequestered in a downtown hotel for the trial.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)