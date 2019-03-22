



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Representative Summer Lee is speaking out following the not guilty verdict of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

“I was not surprised at the verdict, we’ve seen it in Baltimore, we’ve seen it in Ferguson,” Lee told KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti.

A jury found former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged in the June 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, not guilty.

The jury reached their verdict after deliberating for about three and a half hours Friday.

A large crowd of protesters began to gather outside the Allegheny County Courthouse shortly after the verdict was announced.

Lee, who represents the 34th District of Swissvale – Rankin, joined those protesters saying, “we would like this to stop happening, we would like to not have to continue to rally and march,” she said. “We keep coming cause we understand justice is something we have to continue to fight for.”

Lee says she wasn’t surprised by the verdict, and that police officers being held accountable is rare.

“To be found guilty of one, even when it is clear, we have seen clear evidence of police officers shooting people in their backs, this is par for course,” Lee says.

Rosfeld shot and killed Rose last summer after pulling over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. Rose, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the back as he fled.

“I hope whatever decision these people made, it has an impact, throughout out whole community and our whole country,” Lee said. “We’ve been fighting for justice in this county for centuries.”