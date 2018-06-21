Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During a downtown rally for Antwon Rose, the teen killed by East Pittsburgh police, a poem that Antwon had written years earlier was read.

The Woodlands Hills School District released the poem.

“His mom, Michelle Kenny, wants everyone to have it,” Superintendent Licia Lentz said in a message.

Rose reportedly wrote the poem two years during a 10th grade Honors English class at Woodland Hills High School.

The poem, titled, “I AM NOT WHAT YOU THINK!” describes Rose’s fear of violence in his community.

One line reads, “I see mothers bury their sons; I want my mom to never feel that pain.”

The 17-year-old was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer as he ran from a car that officers had stopped.

The officer fired three shots at Rose as he ran from the scene, hitting him in the back, killing him.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a patrolman in East Pittsburgh pulled over a car matching the description of a vehicle that had been spotted at the Braddock shooting. Officials say that Rose and the second suspect jumped from the back of the car and began running away.

The officer fired three shots, striking and killing Rose as he ran between two buildings. The second suspect got away.

The East Pittsburgh police officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave while Allegheny County police investigate.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala issued a statement saying he met Thursday with investigators “and received a detailed and thorough briefing on the officer involved shooting” and that the investigation is ongoing.

The activist group Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) called on the State Attorney General on Thursday to take over the investigation of Rose’s death from the DA.

This is the poem Antwon wrote.

By Antwon Rose

5/16/2-16

I AM NOT WHAT YOU THINK!

I am confused and afraid

I wonder what path I will take

I hear that there’s only two ways out

I see mothers bury their sons

I want my mom to never feel that pain

I am confused and afraid

I pretend all is fine

I feel like I’m suffocating

I touch nothing so I believe all is fine

I worry that it isn’t though

I cry no more

I am confused and afraid

I understand people believe I’m just a statistic

I say to them I’m different

I dream of life getting easier

I try my best to make my dream true

I hope that it does

I am confused and afraid

