PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man who was driving 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. and one other suspect before a confrontation with police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night was a jitney driver who had nothing to do with a shooting that occurred minutes before an officer shot and killed Rose.

That’s according to sources who talked to KDKA-TV’s Jon Delano on condition of anonymity.

The source described the jitney driver as “very cooperative with investigators,” who questioned him and eventually released him without charging him. The source says he was not charged because the driver was nothing more than a hired ride for Rose and a second, as-yet unidentified man who was with Rose in the back seat of the jitney moments before the confrontation with police.

Police were called to Braddock shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports that a man had been shot.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a patrolman in East Pittsburgh pulled over a car matching the description of a vehicle that had been spotted at the Braddock shooting. Officials say that Rose and the second suspect jumped from the back of the car and began running away.

The officer fired three shots, striking and killing Rose as he ran between two buildings. The second suspect got away.

The East Pittsburgh police officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave while Allegheny County police investigate.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala issued a statement saying he met Thursday with investigators “and received a detailed and thorough briefing on the officer involved shooting” and that the investigation is ongoing.

The activist group Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) called on the State Attorney General on Thursday to take over the investigation of Rose’s death from the DA.

