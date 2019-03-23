



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A not-guilty verdict at the trial of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld on Friday night has Pittsburgh on edge Saturday.

Hundreds of protestors filled the streets after the verdict was announced Friday night, and they are saying there was no justice for Antwon Rose II. Rose was shot and killed after running away from police after the vehicle he was in was pulled over for being suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier.

After more than three days of testimony and more than three hours of deliberations by an out-of-town jury, Rosfeld was found not guilty on all four possible charges — first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter – at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

There were strong emotions on the steps of the courthouse following the verdict. Family members and close family supporters of Antwon Rose II were seen crying and shaking their heads in disbelief.

Dozens of police officers filled the courthouse in the moments before the jury read the verdict to make sure no outbursts occurred.

The judge ruled that Rosfeld be taken off electronic monitoring, which he had been on since July 2018.

Rosfeld, his wife, his parents and the rest of his family were taken out of the courtroom under guard after the verdict was read.

The Rose family was then also taken out of the courtroom under guard.

Pittsburgh Police say that they are prepared to keep everyone safe – including demonstrators, residents, business owners and visitors – following the verdict.

Police are working 12-hour shifts this weekend in an effort to put as many officers on the streets as possible – not only Downtown but in various zones. Their main goal is to keep the city safe.

The police have set up a mobile tent city on 35th Street in the Strip District to hasten response time for any issue this weekend.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala issued the following statement Friday regarding the verdict:

“I have always believed that the criminal justice system belongs to the people and the best example of that is when 12 men and women sit in a room and deliberate how best to pass judgement onto one of their peers, indeed that is the foundation on which the entire criminal justice system is built. “While I respectfully disagree with their verdict, it is the people of this commonwealth who decide guilty or not guilty and they have spoken to this matter. “In the interest of justice, we must continue to do our job of bringing charges in situations where charges are appropriate, regardless of the role an individual holds in the community.”

Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted the following statement:

“Tonight I grieve with Antwon’s family, friends, and the entire community. Words cannot heal the pain so many are feeling. Only action can begin the process, a process that will take work & understanding. “An understanding that inequality exists & we have a moral obligation to address it. I offer the full support of the city of Pittsburgh, to help us find light in darkness.”

Lee Merritt, the attorney for Rose’s family, said the verdict was “disappointing” for the family.

A short time after the prosecution rested its case on Friday, Merritt made a prediction that the evidence was strong enough for the jury to return a guilty verdict.

Watch Lee Merritt speak —

Merritt later issued the following statement:

“While the family of Antwon Rose is devastated that former officer Michael Rosfeld was acquitted today, they are grateful for the support of the community and from many around the country. Although the facts of the case seemed clear cut, namely that Antwon Rose was shot in the back as he ran from officer Rosfeld; the jury’s verdict was heavily influenced by flaws in current Pennsylvania law that contradict protections afforded citizens by the U.S. Constitution. Antwon’s family and I will be working to change those laws in an effort to prevent other families from suffering a similar disappointment. We will also focus our efforts on holding those accountable for Antwon’s death through our civli suit. The fight for justice is never easy, but we will make every effort to protect the memory and legacy of Antwon Rose.”

Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey reacted to the verdict after it was read.

“I don’t have any question in my mind that this was the proper verdict,” Thomassey said. “I give this jury a lot of credit. This was a very hard case. I would point out to you that this was not an all-white jury. There are African Americans on this jury. They listened to the facts. They listened to the law, and in my opinion, they rendered the correct verdict.

“And I’m gonna say this right now, this case had nothing to do with race, absolutely nothing to do with race, and certain people in this city have made it that way and it’s sad. Mike Rosfeld was doing his job. He did his job. Had nothing to do with the color of anybody he was arresting. And I’m glad the case is over. I hope everybody just gets on with their lives, including Mr. Rosfeld and including me, to tell you the truth. He’s maintained from the beginning that he just was trying to do what he was supposed to do.

“There’s a car that’s involved in trying to murder two people up the road. What’s he supposed to do? And if you heard Mr. Joe, the expert, who I think is the best guy in the state, he said he did what he was supposed to do. Think about it. What if this is happening in your neighborhood? Supposed to let them go? Really? That’s not what we want. We want to be safe in our homes. We want the police officers to make us safe, and that’s exactly what happened here.”

Thomassey said he couldn’t remember what he said to Rosfeld after the verdict was read.

“He’s a good man. He is. He said to me so many times, Patrick, it had nothing to do with the kid’s color, I just was doing what I was trained to do,” Thomassey said. “He wasn’t pulling him over for going through a stop sign. He was pulling him over for a shooting. This case has drained everybody involved in it.”

Watch Patrick Thomassey speak —

Hundreds of protesters blocked the intersection of Forbes and Murray overnight, holding signs saying there was no justice for Antwon Rose II. They also spray painted a portion of the street with the logo J4A – meaning justice for Antwon.

As a safety precaution, police set up some salt trucks to block the entrance of the Zone 5 Police headquarters Friday night.