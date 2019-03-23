



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protesters are gathering at Freedom Corner on Crawford Street in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Saturday to protest the acquittal of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld in the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

The crowd began to gather around 2 p.m.

After four days of testimony and about three and a half hours of deliberations by an out-of-town jury, Rosfeld was found not guilty on all four possible charges — first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter — around 9:15 p.m. Friday. The jury of six men and six women was selected across the state in Harrisburg and was sequestered in a Pittsburgh hotel for the duration of the trial.

Protests began Friday night after the verdict was announced. A large crowd gathered outside the Allegheny County Courthouse and marched through East Liberty for a few hours.

The District Attorney’s office put out the following statement Saturday afternoon: “As was stated last night, our office disagreed with the verdict and we understand the frustration of everyone who was hoping for and expecting a different outcome. However, the community needs to realize that when such frustration becomes hateful and violent, there will be ramifications for those involved in that behavior.”

In their statement Friday night, Zappala said in part, “While I respectfully disagree with their verdict, it is the people of this commonwealth who decide guilty or not guilty and they have spoken to this matter.”

