



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet made a statement Sunday regarding the districts preparations for the upcoming week following the verdict in the Michael Rosfeld trial.

“We may not all process Antwon’s death and the outcome of this case the same way, but we can all agree that any student who is affected by these events deserves to feel safe and supported by our school community,” Superintendent Hamlet said. “It is our responsibility to work together to manage our personal feelings and reactions to focus on the impact this has had on our students.”

Hamlet said that the district understands many students will want to support those protesting the jury’s decision, but does not support students leaving school during the day to enter unpredictable and potentially hazardous situations.

“We respect the right of all students to lawfully and peacefully protest, and we take seriously our responsibility to keep all students safe and secure,” he said. “School leaders have been encouraged to work with student leaders to develop a plan that ensures students are safe while participating in any demonstrations.”

According to Hamlet The District has coordinated support centrally to assist schools with difficult conversations that may arise with students as a result of the outcome of the jury’s decision. The District is additionally prepared to provide increased support through our Student Assistance Program for students who need it.

“It is critical that we help our students find their voice during this challenging time,” Hamlet added. “We know that the death of Antwon Rose, the jury’s decision, the reactions of the community, and coverage in the news media can be confusing, and at times frightening for our young people – many of who see themselves, family members and friends in Antwon. It is our responsibility to process this moment with our students in a way that honors not only their emotions but their abilities to impact change in our community. We are committed to this charge.”