PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Transportation Security Administration says a loaded handgun was found in a Westmoreland County man’s bag at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.

The Irwin resident was stopped at a checkpoint after TSA officers detected the gun in his carry-on bag.

According to the TSA, the man was carrying a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets.

Allegheny County Police were sent to the checkpoint. They confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

This is the eighth gun the TSA found at the checkpoint so far in 2019.

In 2018, TSA officers caught 34 firearms at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The TSA says individuals who bring firearms to the airport checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, even those with concealed carry permits.

