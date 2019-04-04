



WARRENDALE (KDKA) — Daily mail processing operations will resume at a postal facility in Warrendale on Friday following a mercury spill.

The Warrendale Network Distribution Center was shut down on Sunday, March 24, after the facility received an improperly mailed package containing mercury.

RELATED STORIES:

The United States Postal Service says remediation efforts have been completed, and the facility is in compliance with environmental regulations.

The center’s post office box operations will resume Saturday, and retail and window operations will resume Monday.

In a release, the USPS said, “We apologize to customers who may have experienced temporary service issues and assure them that we continue to make progress every day toward restoring normal operations. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, suppliers, and mailing partners.”