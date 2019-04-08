BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is still speaking out against former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After a rough Twitter exchange between the players Sunday, Brown decided to post a direct message from JuJu that Smith-Schuster sent when he was still playing in college at USC. JuJu was asking Brown for tips on how to get to a higher level of play at the time.

Meanwhile former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is also taking to social media, and posting screenshot of direct messages between him and current Steelers running back James Conner.

Conner told Le’Veon:

“Social media got dudes acting crazy and it got me thinkin you was always a real one, never talked bad about nobody and was always solid,” Conner wrote.

Bell wrote that he usually doesn’t post private conversations but the text from Conner hit him differently. He also wrote I love you to death bro.

Multiple players and former stars spoke out against Brown and his social media tirades including Texans safety Justin Reid, Rams safety Eric Weddle, former Steelers safety Ryan Clark and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe.

