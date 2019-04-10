



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting are being remembered today during a memorial service at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

The unusual joint session is being held Wednesday morning.

It will bring together members of the state House of Representatives and Senate.

They will also vote on state Rep. Dan Frankel’s resolution to establish April 10 as “Stronger Than Hate” Day to honor the victims, first responders.

Eleven people were killed in the shooting last October, and seven others were wounded.

Members of all three congregations that were holding services at the synagogue the day of the shooting rampage are expected to attend.

They begin at 11 a.m.

