BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Harrisburg, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Pennsylvania News, Pennsylvania Senate, Pittsburgh News, Synagogue Shooting, Tree of Life Synagogue


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting are being remembered today during a memorial service at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

The unusual joint session is being held Wednesday morning.

It will bring together members of the state House of Representatives and Senate.

They will also vote on state Rep. Dan Frankel’s resolution to establish April 10 as “Stronger Than Hate” Day to honor the victims, first responders.

Eleven people were killed in the shooting last October, and seven others were wounded.

RELATED STORIES:

Members of all three congregations that were holding services at the synagogue the day of the shooting rampage are expected to attend.

They begin at 11 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for Meghan Schiller’s full reports from Harrisburg.

Meghan Schiller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s