



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nineteen-year old Logan Macri, a former Canon-McMillan High School wrestling champion, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital late Thursday and arraigned on a string of charges that include aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest.

Nearly two weeks ago, Macri was shot multiple times by police in the driveway of his West McMurray Road home in North Strabane. Officers said he refused to comply with their demands that he drop a firearm.

They said he pointed an AR-15 rifle at them as they were trying to take him into custody.

A short time earlier, he allegedly struck his mother with a handgun and she called 911 for help.

Casey White, his defense attorney, told KDKA News Thursday evening what happened that early Sunday morning was the result of a lot of confusion.

“Mr. Macri was going through some personal issues and law enforcement was called to his house. Mr. Macri did not mean any ill will towards law enforcement. [He] never meant to harm any person in law enforcement. In fact, the weapons that were found at the scene were unloaded,” White said.

Macri is now in the Washington County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000 straight bond.

“That’s a significant bail. It’s a large amount. Right now, the family is gathering funds to hopefully post that bail so that Logan can get out, [and] address his physical ailments as well as any emotional ailments he may have,” White said.

Last year, Macri was Pennsylvania state high school wrestling champion for Canon-McMillan.