PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Devin Bush has officially arrived in Pittsburgh.
The linebacker out of the University of Michigan was selected 10th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Steelers Thursday night.
Pittsburgh needed to trade up 10 spots to ensure Bush would be wearing black and gold next season.
Bush arrived at the Pittsburgh International Airport around 1:00 Friday afternoon with plenty of fans waiting for him at the gate.
He is scheduled for an introductory press conference with the media Friday evening at 5:00 on the South Side.