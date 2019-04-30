



SOUTH GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man who was injured in a hit-and-run in South Greensburg earlier this month has died.

A relative of 86-year-old Clarence Wolff, of Greensburg, told KDKA News he died at the hospital Tuesday.

The incident happened on April 19 in front of DeGennaro’s Restaurant on Broad Street.

Lauren Gerritsen, Wolff’s granddaughter, says she, her mother and Wolff were getting into their parked car when a vehicle came speeding down Broad Street and struck Wolff.

According to Gerritsen, the driver stopped, got out of the vehicle and asked if Wolff was OK before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.

RELATED STORIES:

Gerritsen said Wolff suffered brain and spinal injuries.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

South Greensburg Police released a picture of the vehicle involved.

Police say it’s a newer Chevrolet Cruze sedan that’s dark gray in color with chrome accents on the doors. The vehicle has some body damage.