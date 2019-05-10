



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An incredible blue lagoon, Ferris wheel and aquarium could transform Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

If all goes according to plan, work on the $700 million development could start next year.

Millcraft Investments is looking to use two sites near the Rivers Casino for mixed-use development that would include a hotel, condos, apartment buildings, retail and office space.

But that’s just the beginning.

The project, called Esplanade, will also include a 12-foot deep manmade lagoon and gigantic Ferris wheel.

Esplanade would also include an aquarium.

The 2-acre lagoon would be the first in the world with the capability to convert from a summertime attraction where people can swim, kayak and paddleboard to a frozen skating rink in the winter, according to a news release from the company.

The project will hopefully be completed by 2025, Lucas Piatt, president of Millcraft Investments told the Trib.

Piatt says the plans are still being finalized.

Crystal Lagoons wants to reportedly open several of their big blue lagoons, including one that is being finished in Miami.

WATCH: NEW BLUE LAGOON BEING BUILT IN MIAMI

Piatt also said the Ferris wheel being planned will be nearly 200 feet in diameter and one of the cabs could hold as many as 60 people.

“We want to use the amenities in the project as a hook to bring people in to stay for a day, a night, a week and also use it as way to say, ‘here’s another great reason for people to move here to Pittsburgh,’” Piatt told the Trib. “It’s another reason to say why your company should move here, or that next hot engineer should come here, or that next tech company should come here.”