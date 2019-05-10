  • KDKA TVOn Air

Baughman Hollow Road, Greensburg


GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Local businesses have joined a growing effort to raise money for Cait Tracy, who was injured in a car crash Sunday night that killed two other passengers, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

What started as a fundraiser at the Hempfield location of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has spread to almost 40 restaurants and businesses, all raising money to help Tracy, who was listed in critical condition after the crash, and her family.

Kristin R. Kerrigan, 22, of Arona and Marc F. Delissio, 33, of Penn Township died Sunday after their car went off Baughman Hollow Road, struck multiple trees and overturned. State police responded around 8:30 p.m.

Tracy, who was not identified at the time of the crash, was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

According to the Downtown Greensburg Project, a Greensburg promotion website, community donation buckets were distributed to the businesses. Other businesses interested in participating can email hello@downtowngreensburgpa.us, according to the Trib.

Tracy works as a bar manager at Rialto, a Greensburg bar and restaurant on West Otterman Street.

Kerrigan worked at the business as a bartender, and Delissio worked security there.

Rialto plans to donate tips from Thursday’s karaoke night to Tracy, the mother of two young boys, they told the Trib.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Delissio was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger west on Baughman Hollow Road when it crossed the center line into the opposite lane, eventually overturning.

Delissio died at the scene. Kerrigan died at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

