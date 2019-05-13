Comments
SOUTHPOINTE (KDKA) — Firefighters in Washington County helped rescue ducklings from a sewer Monday.
At least five ducklings had apparently fallen into a storm water sewer in Southpointe.
Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company #3 said two stations were called around 9:30 a.m. to help get the ducklings out.
Firefighters removed five ducklings from the sewer and later located a sixth duckling.
The mother was found and the firefighters reunited the family.