Filed Under:Cecil Township, Duckling Rescue, Ducklings, Local TV, Southpointe, Washington County News


SOUTHPOINTE (KDKA) — Firefighters in Washington County helped rescue ducklings from a sewer Monday.

At least five ducklings had apparently fallen into a storm water sewer in Southpointe.

(Photo Credit: Cecil Township Vol. Fire Company #3/Facebook)

Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company #3 said two stations were called around 9:30 a.m. to help get the ducklings out.

Firefighters removed five ducklings from the sewer and later located a sixth duckling.

RELATED STORIES:

The mother was found and the firefighters reunited the family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s